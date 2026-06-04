World News | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez here in the national capital on Thursday.

The leaders met at the Hyderabad House. The two leaders are expected to have discussed the full spectrum of India-Venezuela relations, focusing on energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy.

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Earlier, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Rodriguez and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening ties with the South American nation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "pleased to call on Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela in New Delhi today" and expressed appreciation for her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship.

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2062401148880097419

"Deeply value her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship," the minister said, adding that Rodriguez's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday arrived in the national capital for a five-day working visit aimed at further deepening the bilateral ties between India and Venezuela.

Welcoming the Venezuelan leader, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X said that the visit would provide an opportunity for both countries to strengthen cooperation and build on the momentum in their bilateral partnership.

"A warm welcome to Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela on her arrival in New Delhi. During her visit, Acting President Rodriguez will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit will further deepen India-Venezuela ties and build on the momentum in the bilateral partnership," the post read.

According to a release, the MEA said that the visit will be from June 3 to June 7.

Rodriguez was earlier scheduled to visit India to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on June 1, which was subsequently deferred.

She is now undertaking a formal working visit accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Venezuela's Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation.

According to the MEA, during the high-level discussions, both sides are expected to review the entire spectrum of India-Venezuela relations and explore avenues to deepen cooperation in key sectors, including energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy. (ANI)

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