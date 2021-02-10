London [UK], February 10 (ANI): Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has received his first Covid-19 vaccination shot, along with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, a Clarence House spokesman said on Wednesday.

CNN reported that Clarence House did not say where the Prince of Whales and the Duchess of Cornwall were vaccinated, or which vaccine they had received. The Prince tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms last March. He later added that he'd "got away with it quite lightly."

Citing the UK Government's dashboard, it was reported that more than 12.6 million people in the country have now received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The National Health Service (NHS) is now asking people aged 70 and over in England who haven't been vaccinated to book an appointment.

In January this year, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Phillip received their first Covid-19 vaccinations, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said adding that the inoculations were administered by a household doctor at Windsor Castle, CNN reported further. (ANI)

