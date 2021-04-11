Washington [US], April 11 (ANI): The death of the Duke of Edinburgh- Prince Philip has left a "huge void" in Queen Elizabeth II's life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday.

While speaking to media after attending a service at the chapel at Royal Lodge Windsor, the Duke of York said, "I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who is feeling it probably more than anybody else," CNN reported.

Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on Friday. The funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh will be held at Windsor on April 17, with no public access nor public procession beforehand, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

"He was a remarkable man, I loved him. He was so calm. If you had a problem he would think about it," CNN quoted Andrew as saying. "He was always someone you could go to."

The royal family themselves are "all feeling a great sense of loss," Andrew said. "We've lost almost the grandfather of the nation."

Asked how his mother is feeling, Andrew said, "The Queen as you would expect is an incredibly stoic person. And she described his passing as a miracle. And she's contemplating.

"She described it as having left a huge void in her life," Andrew said, adding that the family is "rallying around to make sure that we're there to support her." (ANI)

