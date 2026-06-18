World News | Prolonged Lockdown in PoJK Sparks Criticism of Pakistan's Crackdown

Protesters participate in the Rawalakot sit-in in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: X/@JAAC__Official)

Rawalakot [PoJK] June 18 (ANI): The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has claimed that the city of Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has remained under what it described as "curfew-like conditions" for the past 11 days, while a region-wide shutdown and wheel-jam strike has continued across PoJK for 10 consecutive days.

In a post shared on X, the JKJAAC stated that peaceful sit-ins organised by protesters remain active on all four sides of Rawalakot, with residents continuing to support the movement's demands despite growing restrictions and disruptions to daily life.

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The group alleged that security forces carried out a crackdown on peaceful demonstrators arriving in convoys from Neelum Valley. However, it stated that no casualties had been reported and that the sit-in protests continued despite the operation.

According to the committee, authorities also imposed restrictions near the Sonu area, where Punjab Police allegedly established a nighttime blockade. Protest organisers claimed that travellers were prevented from carrying medicines, food supplies, and other essential items into the region.

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Reports cited by the group suggested that numerous vehicles were stopped and denied permission to transport relief materials.

The ongoing strike has left markets shuttered, roads blocked, and public movement severely restricted across parts of the region.

Despite these conditions, the JKJAAC asserted that public morale remains strong and that support for the protest movement has not diminished.

JKJAAC accused Pakistani authorities of attempting to suppress public demands through arrests, pressure tactics, and security measures.

It maintained that the movement would continue peacefully until what it described as the people's basic rights are secured. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)