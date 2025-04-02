Geneva [Switzerland], April 2 (ANI): A press conference in Geneva highlighted growing concerns over the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, raising questions about impunity, the release of convicted terrorists, and the erosion of the rule of law under the current government. Speakers at the event called for urgent international attention to address the deteriorating human rights situation.

A reporter at the conference outlined the alarming situation, stating, "The current situation in Bangladesh is that of impunity, which is rather bothersome. After the current government took over, one of the first things they did was to pass an indemnity. The UN report identifies about 1,400 deaths and the government acknowledges about 800. So, what happened to the other 600 deaths?"

Also Read | US Layoffs: Trump Administration Begins Mass Layoffs at FDA, HHS, CDC and Other Healthcare Agencies, Top Scientists Laid Off, Around 10,000 Affected.

The speaker criticised the government's decision to shield those responsible for the killings, adding, "There will be no investigation, trial or punishment for the perpetrators of these deaths. Rule of law means that everyone is to be tried and investigated for murder."

The discussion further pointed to the mass release of convicted terrorists, describing it as an attack on the judicial system.

Also Read | Donald Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Set To Take Effect Today As India and the World Watch Closely.

The speaker noted, "The government has released from the jails hundreds of terrorists. They have not been released by virtue of obtaining bails, but they've been released by virtue of the fact of a simple executive order. So this is a kind of an atrocity towards the judiciary as well. It's a contempt of court because these terrorists and criminals were convicted by the highest judiciary and put behind bars; and they've just been released unconditionally."

This release of prisoners has reportedly fuelled a rise in violent crimes, with minorities and women particularly affected. "Law and order crimes have gone up, crimes against the minorities, crimes against women. And there is a kind of an immunity that's been given to these highest criminals and terrorists. There is just no explanation of this. How can any legitimate government do anything of this nature? The jails are being emptied out by releasing convicts, criminals..." the speaker added.

Calls were made for the United Nations and other international bodies to intervene.

The speaker emphasised the need for an updated fact-finding mission, explaining, "From the UN and the other international bodies, particularly the UN, there was a fact-finding mission which stopped their fact-finding in the middle of August 2024. We would like to have a report of fact-finding initiative up to date." She noted that the previous UN report "fell short of identifying liability," while the government has instead launched mass murder cases against over 200 journalists, human rights activists, and lawyers.

The press conference also highlighted the rise in crimes against women and the lack of accountability. "The amount of rape and eve-teasing that's going on against the women when the women are complaining. These radicals are going to get to the police station and easing up the offender and a total impunity."

A final criticism was directed at Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, who was known for advocating women's empowerment. The reporter stated, "And the silence of Dr Yunus, who we know was working towards empowerment of women. His silence is so very loud and painful." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)