Vienna [Austria], October 2 (ANI): A protest was held in front of the Chinese consulate in Austria on the occasion of China's national day. The protest saw the participation of around 150 people.

A bicycle protest rally was also organised by the Tibetan Community in Vienna on October 1.

Around 30 bicycle riders across Austria took part in the event and 20 more people from the diaspora were present to welcome the riders in front of the Chinese Embassy in Vienna.

The event started at noon from the embassy where the group raised slogans like "Free Tibet", "Long live Dalai Lama" and "what we want, we want freedom."

Other protestors raised slogans such as "coronavirus belongs to China", Tibet belongs to Tibetans" and "stop the genocide in Tibet."The bicycle rally then made its way to the United Nations and finally to the Federal Ministry buildings in Minoritenplatz public square. (ANI)

