London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Indian diaspora and a group of demonstrators led by displaced Muslims of Iranian origin demonstrated outside the Chinese embassy in London on Sunday to demand their rights.

They were joined by a few activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The demonstrators demanded that China should free Hong Kong and stop exploiting resources in Gilgit Baltistan, the part of erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

They raised slogans "Down with China" alleging it an occupier.

Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist from PoK said, "We are the victim of Chinese aggression as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through Gilgit Baltistan and over 6,000 Chinese army and engineers are present in PoK with an aim to expand CPEC project".

Anti-China protests have erupted in parts of the world since after face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan on June 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)