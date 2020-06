World News | Protesters Clash with Police in London

World. (File Image)

London, Jun 8 (AP) Scuffles have broken out between police and protesters in central London by the arches that effectively connect the Foreign Office and the Treasury.

Objects have been thrown at police lining up at the three arches that bridges the connection just off Whitehall, which is also near the offices of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Also Read | US Special Envoy Khalilzad Zalmay Meets Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, Discusses Afghan Peace Process.

Many of the demonstrators, who gathered earlier Sunday outside the U.S. embassy just south of the River Thames, have moved towards central London, where clashes also took place Saturday.

Police have sent reinforcements to prevent the protesters from getting through the arches toward King Charles Street and then onto St. James's Park. (AP)

Also Read | Donald Trump ‘Drifted Away’ From Constitution, Says Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)