Karachi [Pakistan] February 27 (ANI): The demonstrations against enforced disappearances in Balochistan continued for a second day today, with protesters obstructing significant highways such as the Quetta-Karachi and Taftan-Quetta routes, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The sit-in, which began at Nawab Hotel, has now spread to Lakpas, where demonstrators have blocked traffic on the Taftan-Quetta and Quetta-Karachi National Highways. According to TBP, participants have warned that more road blockades will occur throughout Balochistan if their requests are not addressed.

Also Read | Gold Card Visa Program: US Companies Can Now Hire Indian Graduates From Top Universities Under New Citizenship Plan, Says Donald Trump.

The TBP report indicated that the protesters, who are demanding the immediate recovery of Zahoor Sumalani and Syed Gul Sidklani, expressed disappointment with the response from security officials.

They alleged that the authorities who come for discussions acknowledge their inability, stating they do not have the authority to take action. The protesters are urging higher government officials with the power to make decisions to intervene and resolve the situation.

Also Read | Nilam Shinde Accident News: MEA Takes Up Matter of Indian Student, US Looking Into Formalities for Early Grant of Visa for Her Family, Say Sources.

TBP also highlighted that despite the severe cold and rain, the protesters remain committed, expressing gratitude to transporters and passengers for their understanding.

They stressed that staging these sit-ins is their only option, having been compelled to bring women and children into the streets to seek justice.

Numerous rallies are being organised in various cities, including Naseerabad, Pasni, and Quetta in Pakistan, in response to the increase in extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances carried out by state-backed death squads, according to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee.

Details shared by the human rights organisation Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) in a post on X indicate that the rallies are being held to protest the escalating Baloch genocide perpetrated by the 'Pakistani State'. It reported large turnouts, with women, children, and the elderly participating, including families of individuals who have been forcibly disappeared.

Balochistan encounters a variety of challenges, including state oppression, enforced disappearances, and the extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region is plagued by economic neglect, characterised by insufficient development, a lack of basic infrastructure, and limited political autonomy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)