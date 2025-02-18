Nagar [PoGB], February 18 (ANI): Outrage and protests erupted at a local hospital in Ghulmet village in the Nagar district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan after a patient lost his life due to the unavailability of a doctor.

In response, the deceased's family and local residents staged a protest, blocking the Karakoram Highway.

Pamir Times shared a video of the protest on its Facebook page, where a protester can be seen describing the dire situation at the hospital.

He said, "A young person here had a heart issue, but there was no doctor available. The hospital has been shut down due to the protest until all local issues are addressed. We are also blocking the Karakoram Highway. The protest will continue until the relevant officers and corrupt staff listen to our demands. There is no ambulance or any medical assistance available here."

The protest highlighted the urgent need for improved healthcare services and calls for immediate action to address the ongoing crisis. The healthcare facilities in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan are severely underdeveloped and lack adequate infrastructure, leading to significant challenges for the local population.

Local media outlets often report that many remote areas of PoGB lack basic health centers, and the existing ones are often understaffed and poorly equipped. This results in a high dependency on makeshift clinics and traditional healthcare methods, which are far from sufficient to meet the needs of the population.

Healthcare is not the only issue in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB); all other sectors, including education, water, and electricity, are equally in a state of severe underdevelopment.

Education is in a critical state, with a scarcity of schools, insufficient teaching staff, and outdated curriculum. Many children, especially in rural areas, are deprived of education due to inadequate infrastructure and a lack of resources. This has led to high dropout rates and a general lack of educational opportunities.

Access to clean water remains a major issue, as many communities rely on unsafe sources for drinking water, leading to frequent outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

The absence of proper sanitation systems further worsens the situation. These challenges paint a grim picture of the living conditions in PoGB, where infrastructure and basic services are severely lacking. (ANI)

