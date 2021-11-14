Kabul [Afghanistan], November 14 (ANI): Former US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has said that he felt proud of how the peace process transpired in Afghanistan as he tried to end the country's long-term war and bring a political agreement.

In an exclusive interview with TOLOnews, Khalilzad confessed once again that the US was losing the ongoing war and said, on being asked if the defeat was absolute, that the war was not going in the right direction and the areas were going out of the American force's control and falling under the Taliban's control in the last seven years.

"If there was no change in the strategy, if no more forces were sent, what had been happening for the last seven years would continue. That was the analysis--that it would get worse according to the military balance, and it would end in the Taliban's favour," TOLOnews quoted Khalilzad as saying.

The former special envoy further denied the efforts for the peace having ruined the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and said that the situation in the war was bad and the disappointment of the US officials regarding the situation in the country was the reason why the peace process started, according to the news channel.

"Some people think that the situation was good and say that efforts for peace ruined the situation. No, the situation was bad, and the reason why this process started was the disappointment of senior US officials regarding the situation in Afghanistan," TOLOnews quoted him as saying in the interview. (ANI)

