Islamabad [Pakistan], August 6 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has decided to hold a public gathering in Islamabad on August 14, a day after the party gave a one month deadline to the federal government to hold general elections in the country, local media reported.

According to ARY News, the sources aware of the decisions taken by the party during a meeting headed by Imran Khan on Saturday informed that all party organizations have been directed to make arrangements for holding Independence Day gatherings.

"A major show of power will be held in Islamabad on August 14 to mark Independence Day," they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI is trying to up the ante against the incumbent government, demanding them to hold early elections in the country.

PTI chief Imran Khan has over time, reiterated that "only early election can end economic, political crises in Pakistan" adding that timely elections would have saved the country from the economic crisis that it is facing today.

The ousted prime minister claimed that there is only one way for Pakistan to come out of the prevailing situation and that is to ensure fresh general elections in the country.

On July 25, the party held a long Azadi March, towards Islamabad which faced stiff resistance from PML-N-led federal government from entering into the capital. However, it remained successful in entering the capital, only to be canceled later by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan who termed that he canceled it to avoid confrontation and announced that he would return to the capital again.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif used force against the protestors. Imran and other leaders of his party were booked in 14 cases registered at multiple police stations across Islamabad over allegations of vanda lism in the capital.

Calling the Azadi March a peaceful demonstration, the ousted leader Imran Khan called on the present government for the excessive use of force, usage of chemical shells of tear gas, baton charge, firing, shelling, rubber bullets and shotguns which "tore apart" the fundamental rights of people.

Following which, Imran Khan challenged the incumbent coalition government of Shehbaz Sharif to win the next elections in Pakistan. He said that it was "impossible for the incumbent coalition government to win the next election."

Imran Khan said that his party will continue protests against Pakistan's 'imported' government till the announcement of fresh elections.

The PTI chief asked his party workers to be prepared for his call as they want a date for fresh elections and protests will be continued till the announcement of the election date, the ARY News reported.

It is a national duty to raise voices against atrocities and injustice. Inflation has been massively increased by the present government which is affecting the poor people, he added. (ANI)

