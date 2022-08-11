Islamabad [Pakistan], August 11 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has slammed the ruling coalition for creating discord between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Army and said that his party has the street power which can be used to shut down the entire country but it is not the current point of concern as the country is battling a political and economic crisis.

"We have the street power; we can shut down the whole of Pakistan, but the economic conditions of our country are such that we should worry about the country, so we also protest peacefully," Khan said in a conference on video-link from his Banigala residence on Wednesday.

He said that the government had made a complete plan to break the PTI and for this purpose the Election Commission had given a decision in the foreign funding case, the News International reported.

Explaining how his party was being targeted, and said that cruelty was unleashed on his party on May 25 was unprecedented and houses were raided at midnight in total disregard for privacy.

However, he said people came out in support of the party and the Punjab bypolls proved the popularity of PTI.

According to News International, Imran said his opponents wanted his technical knock-out in Toshakhana and foreign funding cases because they knew they would lose in the elections against him.

"This is part of the plan that they have taken action against ARY. It's part of the same plan that any channel that takes my stand must be shut down," Imran said.

Moreover, Khan also said if what Shahbaz Gill said was against the law, then it was very easy, as the Constitution of Pakistan speaks of a procedure to charge him. "Give him an opportunity to go to the court and present his explanation. We are more concerned about the country and we want the Army to be a strong institution," he said. (ANI)

