Islamabad [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Pakistan's former Special Assistant to ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, Iftikhar Durrani misstated the facts as mentioned in the agreement, signed in May 2021, probably to avoid the regulatory processes in the US.

The News International citing the sources reported that Durrani had misrepresented the facts in the agreement, signed with a former Central Intelligence Agency contractor, probably to avoid the regulatory processes in the US.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Around 100 Hindus From Pakistan Reach Jodhpur, Say 'We Don't Want To Go Back' After Facing Discrimination in Relief Work Post Flash Floods.

"Probably in order to avoid any regulatory processes in the US, Durrani had misrepresented the facts and gave government's cover for the agreement," The News International quoted the sources as saying.

Earlier, on May 1, 2021, Durrani signed an agreement with a consulting firm headed by a former CIA contractor in a private capacity for the lobby and providing advice on Pakistan-US relations on May 1 of this year.

Also Read | Cambodia: Death Toll Rises, 11 Students' Body Found After Boat Capsizes in Mekong River.

As per The News International citing agreement, "the consulting firm will maintain contacts with US government officials of both the executive and legislative branches, as well as with think tanks and other informed individuals, in addition to consulting with the client and the client's associates, to determine how the scope of constructive relations between the U.S. government and the government of Pakistan might be enhanced, and will advise his Pakistani client and the client's associates accordingly, both through verbal and written communications."

Durrani, who was not holding any government position at the time of contract signing, was representing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, signed the agreement without involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs despite the fact that dues agreed in the contract were to be paid by the Government of Pakistan

As per the agreement, the Government of Pakistan had to pay a fixed monthly amount of USD 25,000 to the lobbying firm in addition to the one-time service fee or expense retainer of UD 5,000. Although the agreement was signed on behalf of the PTI office-bearer, the amount as per the terms and conditions of the contract was to be paid by the government.

Section 11 of the agreement, a copy available with this scribe, says, "Durrani is supervised by the senior leadership of the party, which is currently the party in government power. As Durrani is supervised by senior party officials, he is effectively under their direction, and under the direction of Pakistan government officials, as well. As some of his activities are supervised, directed and financed by officials of the government of Pakistan, Durrani is also effectively under their control. Durrani disburses funds from the government of Pakistan," according to The News International.

Interestingly, on one side PTI chief Imran khan holds the US responsible for the regime change in Pakistan but on the other hand, it has a history of involving lobbying firms to build its positive image in the US.

Recently, after Imran Khan was ousted from his government, PTI USA hired a lobbying firm Fenton/Arlook to provide its services for public relations in the US. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)