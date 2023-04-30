Punjab [India], April 30 (ANI): A fresh wave has hit the Punjabi cinema as it experiences a totally new era of women-led films, showcasing the versatility of females in the industry.

Citing an example of a Punjabi film called, 'Godday Godday Chaa', Khalsa Vox reported that the film's emphasis on women is a welcome shift in the Punjabi cinema industry, which has always been controlled by men. The film's three leading females are clearly displayed in the film's poster as they stand together in friendship and support of one another.

The poster emphasizes the importance of female bonding and support in the Punjabi culture. Moreover, it speaks volumes about the movie's focus on female characters.

According to Khalsa Vox, a typical Punjabi wedding is the focus of "Godday Godday Chaa," but what distinguishes it is the way in which women are portrayed in such celebrations. The movie discusses the significance of women in Punjabi weddings and how they manage the daily duties that ensure the success of such festivities. 'Godday Godday Chaa' honours the role of women at Punjabi weddings, which include everything from venue decoration to meal preparation.

The comedy in the movie is particularly significant since it gives the plot a fun and levity element. The use of humour not only amuses viewers but also dissolves cultural barriers, opening up the film to a larger audience.

With women at the forefront, 'Godday Godday Chaa' challenges gender stereotypes and showcases the talent and potential of female actors, reported Khalsa Vox.

"Godday Godday Chaa" is an illustration of how Punjabi cinema is evolving as more films with female leads are produced and also demonstrates the influence of women in the field. (ANI)

