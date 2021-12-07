Moscow [Russia], December 7 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden on Tuesday began their bilateral talks in a video conference format.

According to Russian News Agency TASS, the leaders are expected to discuss the situation around Ukraine and NATO's eastward expansion as well as issues of strategic stability and bilateral agenda. They may also touch upon some issues of regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.

According to the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the conversation may take some time. The conference will last for "as long as it takes," the spokesman said, adding that conversations like this do not have precise timing.

The conversation takes place of a security video conference line, designed for communication of national leaders. This is the first time this system is being used. According to the Kremlin, this line was established during previous US administrations but was inactive until today.

Today's conference is the fifth conversation between Putin and Biden since the latter's assumption of the presidential office. (ANI)

