Islamabad [Pakistan], April 13 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his felicitations to the newly-appointed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Russia's embassy in Pakistan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Putin said he hopes Shehbaz's activities will "contribute to further development of the Pakistan-Russia cooperation and partner interaction on the Afghan settlement as well as countering international terrorism."

"President Putin congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan, expressed hope that Shehbaz Sharif's activities will contribute to further development of Russia-Pakistan cooperation and partner interaction on Afghan settlement, countering international terrorism," Russia's embassy in Pakistan said in a tweet.

After Shehbaz Sharif became the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and India's Narendra Modi had also congratulated Shehbaz on his election.

Shehbaz Sharif said his focus is on providing as much relief as possible to all Pakistanis and keep building relationships with other countries on the basis of mutual respect.

Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday evening hours after being elected by the National Assembly of the country.

"I want to congratulate the people of Pakistan on the peaceful transition of power. It's a matter of pride that today all our institutions respect Constitution as a guiding principle. If the stock market and strengthening currency is any indication, the journey towards our goals has already started," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

"We also look forward to keep building relationships with other countries on the basis of mutual respect, equality and peace," he said in another tweet.

Shehbaz Sharif said that his focus is on providing as much relief as possible to all Pakistanis by tackling high inflation and kick-starting the stagnant economy. "Together we will make Pakistan a great nation, Insha'Allah. Pakistan Zindabad." (ANI)

