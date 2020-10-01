New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended greeting to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on his 75th birthday.

"Russian President Vladimir #Putin congratulated Indian President Ram Nath Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn on his 75th birth anniversary: Wholeheartedly I wish you good health, happiness, well-being and success," Russian Embassy here tweeted.

Kovind was born on 1st October 1945 at village Paraunkh in Kanpur district of the State of Uttar Pradesh.

He was sworn in as the 14th President of India on 25 July 2017. (ANI)

