Moscow [Russia], March 24 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday got vaccinated against coronavirus.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that "Putin has been vaccinated against coronavirus. He is feeling well. Tomorrow he has a full working day."

Putin is among the latest world leader to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden have got already themselves vaccinated against the virus. (ANI)

