Moscow [Russia], December 12 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that there are currently about 6,17,000 Russian soldiers in Ukraine, including 2,44,000 who were mobilised to support professional Russian military forces, Al Jazeera reported.

However, he stated that there is no immediate need for further mobilisation of reservists. The Russian president also emphasised that Russia's goals in Ukraine remain unchanged, and peace will only be possible after the "denazification, demilitarisation, and a neutral status" of Ukraine, conditions he has consistently repeated since the invasion began in February 2022.

Addressing the public and media in his first end-of-year news conference since the offensive started, Putin asserted that achieving peace depends on Ukraine meeting these conditions. He accused Ukraine's government of being influenced by "radical nationalist" and neo-Nazi groups, a claim disputed by Kyiv and the West. Putin has consistently demanded Ukraine's neutrality and non-membership in the NATO military alliance, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"As for demilitarisation, they don't want to negotiate, so we are then forced to take other measures, including military measures," Putin said.

"Either we agree or we need to resolve (the issue) by force," he added.

It was the first time in a decade that Putin cancelled the event last year December. This year, key themes of the conference were the war in Ukraine, payments to soldiers and their families and the economy.

In discussing the ongoing war, Putin noted that Ukraine had lost some of its best troops in attempting to secure a foothold in the Kherson region. "It is a tragedy, I believe, for them," he said.

Despite approaching the end of its second year, the war has seen limited gains by Ukraine in its counteroffensive since June. Russia, while occupying about a sixth of Ukraine's territory, has not fully controlled any of the four Ukrainian regions it claimed last year.

Putin attributed the conflict to the West's "unbridled desire" to expand towards Russia's borders, particularly Ukraine's potential NATO membership. He defended Russia's actions, stating they were compelled by external pressure.

"The unbridled desire to creep towards our borders, taking Ukraine into NATO, all this led to this tragedy ... They forced us into these actions," Al Jazeera quoted Putin as saying.

Regarding Russia's relations with China, Putin highlighted that the ties between the two countries are at an all-time high.

On other international matters, Putin commented on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, expressing a hope to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in early 2024. Regarding Argentina's plan to dollarise its economy, he warned that it could jeopardise the country's sovereignty.

Addressing the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, Putin suggested that Russians might participate, but raised concerns about the International Olympic Committee's conditions, suggesting they may portray Russian sport as "dying". The IOC recently allowed qualifying athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate as neutrals without flags, emblems, or anthems.

As the news conference covered a wide range of topics, Putin underscored the importance of maintaining United Nations mechanisms, including the veto power of permanent member states of the UN Security Council.

Putin concluded the conference by emphasising the need for careful analysis of the IOC's conditions regarding Russian athletes' participation in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, Al Jazeera reported (ANI)

