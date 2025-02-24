Moscow [Russia], February 24 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday held a telephone conversation to strengthen and discuss further development of their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.

They explored ways to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various sectors, including economy, trade, investment, culture, education, and sports.

Sharing the information of the conversation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia wrote on X, "Russia's President Vladimir Putin & President of China Xi Jinping spoke by phone, exchanged views on current issues regarding the further development of the comprehensive partnership & strategic cooperation between the two countries."

According to the President of Russia's official statement, during a lengthy telephone conversation, "They discussed ways to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the economy, trade, investment, culture, education, and sports."

The leaders also reviewed upcoming high-level meetings, including celebrations for the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

"In addition, the leaders reaffirmed the schedule of upcoming meetings at the highest level in the context of the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and festivities in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan and the end of World War II," the statement.

According to the statement, additionally, Putin briefed Xi on recent Russia-US talks, and Xi expressed support for the dialogue and China's willingness to help resolve the Ukraine conflict peacefully and about the recent Russian-American contacts.

"The President of China expressed his support for the dialogue initiated between Russia and the United States, as well as China's readiness to help find ways to settle the Ukrainian conflict peacefully," the statement read.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of Russian-Chinese political ties as a stabilizing factor in global affairs, describing their relationship as strategic, unbiased, and not aimed against any third-party.

"The two leaders emphasised that the Russian-Chinese political ties are an essential stabilising factor in global affairs. This relationship is strategic in nature, not subject to political bias, and not aimed against anyone," it added. (ANI)

