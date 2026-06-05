World News | Qatar Airways to Increase Operations to Dubai with Five Daily Flights

Doha [Qatar], June 5 (ANI): Qatar Airways announced to increase its capacity between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by gradually expanding frequencies between Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Dubai International Airport (DXB) from two to five daily services, starting Friday.

The airline will gradually add frequencies through June and the summer season, taking the total to 35 weekly flights on the route.

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The additional frequencies will be introduced in phases to meet growing demand and provide greater flexibility for passengers travelling between the two cities.

The existing two daily flights will be increased to three daily flights effective today, followed by the introduction of the fourth flight from 15 June, and a fifth daily flight will be resumed during the summer season. The flights will be operated on Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 aircraft.

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This expansion reinforces Qatar Airways' commitment to enhancing connectivity within the region and supporting both business and leisure travel between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates with up to 35 weekly flights.

Qatar Airways has been steadily restoring its network across the Middle East and is currently operating to over 20 destinations in the region. Providing passengers with convenient and seamless connectivity, the airline resumed operations to Dubai (DXB) and Sharjah (SHJ) in April, and restarted flights to Abu Dhabi (AUH) in May.

Building on this momentum, Qatar Airways is continuing the phased restoration and expansion of its global network to over 160 destinations by this summer. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)