Panaji (Goa) [India], January 30 (ANI): Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) India Summit, emphasising on India's pivotal role in shaping the future of global education, concluded in Goa on Wednesday.

QS India Summit, organised under the patronage of the Ministry of Education, was centred around the theme of 'Creating Equitable Educational Partnerships Amid Global Uncertainties: India's Role in Fostering Innovation and Research.'

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Hamas is Set to Free 3 Israelis and 5 Thais in Next Hostage Release, Israeli Official Says.

CEO of QS, Jessica Turner, said that the summit brought together leaders from across the globe supporting India's higher education and building equitable partnerships amid global uncertainties.

Speaking with ANI, Turner said, "It's been fantastic to be here in Goa at the QS India Summit 2025 where we are bringing together leaders from across the globe supporting India's higher education and building equitable partnerships amid global uncertainties. Supporting higher education in India through the National Education Policy and ensuring that we are united in being able to support institutions in India and to support the development of higher education here and the vision of Prime Minister."

Also Read | UK Horror: Woman Dies After Chiropractor 'Cracks Her Neck'.

Monica Hornung Cattan, Global Director of Engagement of QS, said that delegates from 32 countries participated in the summit.

"We have been thrilled to receive the delegations from all over the world. Nearly 32 countries have been represented during the QS summit this year and we respect the uniqueness of this platform as a neutral convener will keep growing. We are delighted that India has become that epicentre during the couple of days that we have been here," Monica Harnung Cattan said.

Additionally, Ashwin Fernandes Executive Director of QS informed that the discussions in the summit were centred around India's progress on global stage.

"We are here to discuss how India has been progressing on a global stage. We have seen India's rise in the global rankings in the last ten years of the Narendra Modi Government. We've seen the participation of Indian universities much more than before. National Education policy and various other skill development initiatives are starting to show effect in our global rankings of Indian institutions," Fernandes said.

Himani Sood, Pro-Chancellor of Chandigarh University, who participated in the summit, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's growing role in education sphere.

"It is a great honour to be a part of the QS Summit today. India has become a centre for knowledge deliberation for all the universities across the globe today because of our Prime Minister Modi. There have been 100-plus institutions which have come and deliberated an education slowly and steadily over the past ten years. India has become the centre, the hub of knowledge deliberations," Sood said.

The three-day summit was held from January 27 to 29.

The summit focused on India's rich history of frugal innovation, where cost-effective solutions are developed to address complex problems. It also emphasised on equitable partnerships between Indian and international institutions be enhanced further.

The summit also addressed the strategies educational institutions can adopt to remain resilient in the face of global uncertainties such as pandemics, climate change, and economic disruptions.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds is provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfill their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.

QS is recognized for the distribution of the QS World University Rankings and is committed to helping prospective students and working professionals connect with global institutions to achieve educational and career success. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)