Islamabad [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Pakistan on Friday, reported National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The depth of the quake was reported at 170 km.

According to NCS, the earthquake took place at 05:11:28 IST and the epicentre was found to be at latitude 31.22 and longitude 70.21.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 07-07-2023, 05:11:28 IST, Lat: 31.22 & Long: 70.21, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of material damage or casualties are known as of yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

