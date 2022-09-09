New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday condoled the demise of British Queen Elizabeth II and praised her for leaving behind a rich legacy of inspired leadership, dignity and graceful magnanimity.

Queen Elizabeth-II died on Thursday, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, ending her seven-decade-long reign. Following her demise, the world leaders poured in condolences and expressed grief over the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a tweet, Dhankhar wrote, "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind a rich legacy of inspired leadership, dignity and graceful magnanimity. Her long reign oversaw the transformation of her country in many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and the people of the UK. May her soul rest in peace."

Earlier, Jaishankar said that the Queen guided the UK into contemporary times and will be remembered for her warmth and comfort. "On the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, express my deepest condolences to her family and people of the United Kingdom. She guided her nation into contemporary times and will be remembered for her warmth and compassion," Jaishankar tweeted.

Elizabeth II died at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement on Thursday. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. Her eldest son, Charles III, will officially become the King on Friday.

The Union Jack flag at the British High Commission in New Delhi was flown at half-mast on Friday following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II."Her Majesty lived a life of service, of constancy which inspired and continues to inspire deep respect and affection. On this sad day, I remember what She gave to my country and so many people around the world," British High Commissioner to Alex Ellis tweeted.

The UK lawmakers are expected to swear an oath of loyalty to King Charles III on Saturday, UK newspaper The Independent reported, citing the UK House of Commons authorities. On Thursday, UK media reported that Charles III was expected to be officially named the king of the United Kingdom on Friday. All UK lawmakers will have an opportunity to take the oath after the 10-day mourning period, but it is "not a formal requirement," according to the report.

Several leaders globally expressed grief over the passing away of the Queen, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018. "I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her at her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister said Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. US President Joe Biden on Friday mourned the death of the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II, saying that "the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief."

"We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother," President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement. (ANI)

