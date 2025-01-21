Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Queen Mother of Bhutan, Ashi Tshering Yangdon Wangchuck, paid a visit to the Taj Mahal along with a delegation of 19 members on Tuesday.

The Queen Mother of Bhutan, Ashi Tshering Yangdon Wangchuck, was accompanied by Ashi Dechen Wangmo Wangchuck as part of her delegation.

Also Read | Turkey Fire: At Least 66 People Killed, 51 Others Injured After Blaze Erupts at Ski Resort Hotel in Bolu Province (See Pic and Videos).

At the Taj Mahal, the Bhutanese delegation admired the grandeur of the monument and appreciated its beauty.

According to the International Women's Meditation Center Foundation, Queen Mother Ashi Tshering Yangdon Wangchuck was born in Punakha, Bhutan, in 1959, and was educated in Bhutan and India. She is the mother of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the 5th King of Bhutan, Princess Dechen Yangzom Wangchuck, and Prince Jigme Dorji Wangchuck.

Also Read | Pakistan: Man Critically Injured After Lion Attacks Him While Shooting TikTok Video With Caged Big Cat at Farm in Lahore.

India and Bhutan share warm and friendly ties. The two countries frequently observe visits from high-level delegations.

In December, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended an insightful presentation on the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project during his visit to the Kingdom of Bhutan.

Earlier, in the beginning of December last year, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck had arrived in New Delhi for their official visit to India.

During the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and King Wangchuck, the leaders expressed satisfaction with the excellent state of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these exemplary relations.

Wangchuck conveyed appreciation for the invaluable support that the Government of India provides for Bhutan's socio-economic development.

PM Modi reaffirmed India's abiding commitment to its enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation with Bhutan and reiterated continued and full support to the socio-economic development of Bhutan, based on the priorities of the Royal Government and the vision of Bhutan's King, the MEA said.

India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, characterized by mutual understanding, trust, and exceptional cooperation at all levels. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)