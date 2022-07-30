Quetta [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Three people were injured, including a policeman in a blast outside the Turbat Stadium in Balochistan's Quetta on Saturday, according to local media.

The News International quoting a police official said that the explosion took place at Airport Road of the city while a match was going on in the football stadium between two local teams.

Also Read | Removing Condom During Sexual Intercourse Without Partner's Consent Is Sex Crime, Says Supreme Court of Canada.

As per ARY News, the blast was followed by firing which caused panic at the stadium.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Elon Musk Tweets: Tesla CEO Says, 'Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife Nicole Shanahan Should Sue WSJ Over Our False Affair Story'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)