New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday rejected the allegation made by Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament that he was "sent to get an invite for our Prime Minister Narendra Modi" for Donald Trump's inauguration as US President.

Jaishankar said that the Prime Minister of India does not attend such events, and is instead represented by a special envoy.

Also Read | Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong Not Guilty: Court Upholds Decision on 2015 Merger Case Involving Fraud and Other Irregularities.

"Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024. I went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1886368544226504960

Also Read | US Tariffs: Tokyo Stocks Plunge Over Donald Trump Tariff Concerns, Nikkei Ends at 39,572.49.

Jaishankar said that Rahul Gandhi's lies damage India at an international level.

"At no stage was an invitation in respect of the PM discussed. It is common knowledge that our PM does not attend such events. In fact, India is generally represented by Special Envoys, " the minister said.

Jaishankar further said that, "Rahul Gandhi's lies may be intended politically. But they damage the nation abroad."

Rahul Gandhi said in the Parliament today that the US did not invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to the lack of production system in India.

"When we talk to the United States, we would not send our foreign minister to invite our Prime Minister to his coronation...Because if we had a production system and if we were working on these technologies, the American President would come here and invite the Prime Minister," he said.

BJP MPs led by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also took objection to Rahul Gandhi's remarks.

Rijiju said, "Leader of Opposition cannot make such serious unsubstantial statement. This is related to the relation between two countries and he is making an unverified statement about the invitation of the Prime Minister of our country." Responding to Rijiju, Rahul Gandhi said, "I apologize for disturbing your peace of mind."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seated in the Lok Sabha while Rahul Gandhi made his remarks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)