Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 6 (ANI): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday met Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur and presented him a portrait of the Preamble of the Constitution of India.

In a tweet, Kalraj Mishra said, "Presented the Preamble of the Constitution of India along with the fundamental duties enshrined in Article 51A of the Indian Constitution to Ambassador of Denmark Freddy Svane."

"Great inspirational meeting with Governor Kalraj Mishra - being from the Land of Dairy I enjoyed a glass of fresh milk and greeted the cows," Ambassador Svane tweeted.

Ambassador Svane also met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and discussed about water, dairy and the green strategic partnership.

"Productive dialogue with Honorable Chief Minister Gehlot about water, dairy and the green strategic partnership," the Ambassador wrote in a tweet.

In September, last year, India and Denmark decided to elevate their relations to Green Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their determination to strengthen cooperation and contribute for comprehensive reforms of the WTO.

The Green Strategic Partnership would build on and consolidate the existing agreement establishing a Joint Commission for Cooperation (signed 6 February 2009) between India and Denmark, which envisaged cooperation within the political field, economic and commercial field, science and technology, environment, energy, education and culture. (ANI)

