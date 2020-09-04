Moscow [Russia], September 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday attended the joint meeting of the Defence Ministers of CIS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Moscow.

"Attending the joint meeting of the Defence Ministers of SCO, CIS and CSTO members in Moscow," Singh said in a tweet.

Russia has reiterated its policy of no arms supply to Pakistan following India's request on the same, according to sources.

Russia made the commitment during the meeting between Singh and his Russian counterpart Gen Sergey Shoigu in Moscow, sources said.

Singh is currently on a three-day visit to Russia for attending the combined meeting of Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and participating in the 75th anniversary event to commemorate Victory Day.

The one-hour meeting between Singh and his Russian counterpart at the Russian Ministry of Defence covered a broad range of areas of cooperation between the two countries including defence and security. (ANI)

