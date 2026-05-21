World News | Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute to Indian Korean War Veterans at Imjingak Peace Park

Paju [South Korea], May 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday attended a commemorative ceremony at Imjingak Peace Park honouring Indian soldiers who served during the Korean War.

Rajnath Singh was received by Kwon Oh-eul at the memorial site and visited a photo exhibition showcasing the contribution of Indian troops during the Korean War

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During the programme, an MoU signing ceremony and unveiling of memorial signage were held in the presence of senior officials from both countries. The national anthems of India and the Republic of Korea were also performed by a military band.

A wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the memorial, followed by a two-minute silence and the playing of the Last Post in honour of fallen soldiers.

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Addressing the gathering, Kwon Oh-eul highlighted the contribution of Indian personnel during the Korean War and reaffirmed the importance of preserving the shared legacy between the two nations.

During the ceremony, the Korean War Hero Certificate for May 2026 was presented to Ms Kalpana Prasad, niece of Colonel AG Rangaraj, in recognition of his distinguished service during the war.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Ahn Gyu-back held comprehensive bilateral discussions in Seoul on May 20.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the two Ministers reviewed the entire spectrum of defence cooperation and discussed ways to further expand collaboration in areas such as industry, production, maritime security, emerging technologies, military exchanges, logistics & regional security.

Both sides acknowledged the growing convergence between India's Act East Policy and RoK's regional strategic vision, reiterating their commitment to strengthening defence ties in line with the shared objectives of maintaining a free, open, inclusive and rule-based Indo-Pacific.

Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) were inked in key areas of defence cooperation, reflecting the expanding scope and depth of the bilateral partnership. Agreements were exchanged on promoting cooperation in the field of Defence Cyber; training between India's National Defence College and Korea National Defence University; and UN Peacekeeping Cooperation, making the partnership stronger and multidimensional.

Singh also met Minister of Defence Acquisition Program Administration, Republic of Korea Lee Yong-chul, with both leaders agreeing to harness the symbiotic efforts to create avenues for joint development, joint production and joint exports.

A roadmap to unlock the potential of the India-Korea Defence Innovation Accelerator Ecosystem (KIND-X) to synergise the innovation ecosystems of the two countries was discussed.

Later, Rajnath Singh chaired the India-RoK Defence Industry Business RoundTable, which brought together senior government officials and leading defence industry representatives from both countries. The interaction provided an important platform for exploring new opportunities in defence manufacturing, co-development, co-production and supply chain partnerships.

Addressing the business leaders, the Defence Minister highlighted India's growing defence industrial ecosystem and the opportunities available under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's initiatives aimed at promoting indigenous defence manufacturing and global partnerships. He invited Korean defence companies to strengthen engagement with the Indian industry and contribute towards long-term, mutually beneficial collaboration.

He appreciated the enthusiasm of Korean and Indian companies to jointly play a pivotal role in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. (ANI)

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