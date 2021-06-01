New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke to his Australian counterpart Peter Dutton and discussed measures taken by both countries to fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, while agreeing to convene the Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue at the earliest opportunity.

In a series of tweets, Singh underlined the warm and people-to-people contact and the strategic partnership between India and Australia. He reiterated India's full commitment towards a comprehensive strategic partnership with Canberra.

"Spoke to Australian Minister for Defence, Peter Dutton about the measures taken by both the countries to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. India and Australia share a warm and people to people contact underpinned by a strategic partnership," he tweeted.

In another tweet, the Indian defense minister remarked that it is heartening to note that the Australian Armed forces have wholeheartedly supported India in its fight against COVID-19.

"India remains fully committed to the implementation of comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia. Both sides look forward to convening the Ministerial 2+2 Dialogue at the earliest opportunity," Singh said in a subsequent tweet.

Both India and Australia are part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue - Quad - a security alliance comprising of the United States and Japan as well. Along with diplomatic engagements, Quad countries also engage in military and naval exercises, freedom of navigation, and rule-based order is the key principle of this informal grouping. (ANI)

