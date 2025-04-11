Tashkent [Uzbekistan], April 11 (ANI): Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh underlined various steps taken by the Indian government in improving accountability and strengthening democratic processes during the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent.

The remarks were delivered during the special session on the implementation of IPU Resolutions and Decisions.

In his remarks, Harivansh said, "Our Government has implemented a comprehensive strategy to combat abuse, exploitation, trafficking, and violence against children, signing bilateral agreements and participating in multilateral initiatives to address these issues. India has established a strong parliamentary democracy, an independent judiciary, and institutions like the Election Commission. Comptroller and Auditor General of India, to sustain and support our political system."

Apart from his interventions, the Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha was also part of the main Assembly proceedings and the Governing Council meeting.

The Indian delegation was led by the Speaker Lok Sabha, Om Birla, along with members from both Houses.

The theme of the IPU Assembly was Parliamentary action for social development and justice. In his five-day visit to Tashkent, the Deputy Chairman held various other bilateral meetings with Presiding Officers and Heads of State.

The Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, and Speaker Lok Sabha Om Birla also called on the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In their meeting, they underlined the deep ties between the two nations and focused on strengthening bilateral relations in the coming years. India was among the first nations to recognize the state sovereignty of Uzbekistan following its independence, a significant step formalised by the establishment of diplomatic relations on March 18, 1992.

During the conference, the Deputy Chairman and Speaker held bilateral meetings with delegations from Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan among other nations. In their meetings, the Presiding officers put forth perspectives of shared interest with their counterparts. The Indian delegation also visited the memorial of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent.

On the sidelines of the IPU, Harivansh engaged in various community events with the Indian diaspora and students at Samarkand State University.

In his address, Harivansh reiterated the importance of the Indian community acting as a bridge between the two nations. "The people-to-people connection remains at the heart of our enduring relationship, and education plays a pivotal role in strengthening this bond. I note with immense pride the establishment of 'India Study Centres' in 15 universities across Uzbekistan, a testament to India's commitment to supporting the study of its rich culture and languages," he said. (ANI)

