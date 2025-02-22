Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], February 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has issued Emiri Decree No. 4 of 2025, appointing Salem Sultan Hamad Al Owais Al Shamsi as the Director General of the Department of Finance in Ras Al Khaimah. The decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

Salem Al Owais brings extensive expertise in leading digital and financial projects. He has held senior leadership positions in several government entities and corporations, successfully driving numerous joint ventures, financial performance improvements, risk management strategies, and financial sustainability initiatives.

He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business, USA, and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Dubai.

Additionally, Salem Al Owais has earned specialised certifications from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and other prestigious international institutions in digital strategies, business model design, and financial analysis. This reflects his commitment to continuous innovation and development in his field. (ANI/WAM)

