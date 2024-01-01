Ras Al Khaimah [UAE], January 1 (ANI/WAM): Ras Al Khaimah welcomed the New Year with yet another record-breaking eight-minute-long firework and drone display setting two new Guinness World Records titles in a stunning spectacle that lit up the skies along 4.5 km stretch of Ras Al Khaimah's waterfront.

Already holding several Guinness World Records titles for its legendary fireworks New Year's Eve shows, the Emirate has made history once again with a jaw-dropping show that broke the Guinness World Records titles for the 'Longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks' for a grand total of 5.8 km and the 'Longest straight-line drones display' for a total length of 2 km.

The mesmerising show featured groundbreaking techniques that have never been attempted before using a combination of 1,050 LED drones, a 'carpet' of aquatic floating fireworks and acrobatic pyro planes display inspired by Ras Al Khaimah's natural wonders - the desert, the sea and the mountains - all choreographed to music specially composed for the celebration.

Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, commented, "Breaking two more Guinness World Records titles has set the stage for an unforgettable night of celebration bringing together thousands of visitors and residents."

"As we kick off the new year, 2023 has been an exceptional year for tourism in Ras Al Khaimah with numerous achievements and the highest ever annual number of visitors recorded, propelling the Nature Emirate further in attracting over 3 million annual visitors by 2030." (ANI/WAM)

