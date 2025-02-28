New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): In a recent round of meetings between India and the EU, Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth held a meeting with the Commissioner for Defence and Space, European Commission Andrius Kubilius, in New Delhi on February 28, 2025. They comprehensively discussed the India-European Union bilateral defence and security cooperation with a focus on maritime engagements and information sharing in the Indo-Pacific.

Minister Sanjay Seth and Andrius Kubilius also explored ways & means to enhance defence industrial cooperation, particularly the participation of European defence companies in joint projects and co-production opportunities in India. They considered the modalities of Indian participation in the European Union's Permanent Structured Cooperation and other European developmental projects. Andrius Kubilius is visiting India as a part of the President European Commission-led delegation along with the College of Commissioners.

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar was also called on the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and lauded her views on reenergizing India's engagement with Europe. He wrote on his X account, "Pleased to call on @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen today in Delhi. Appreciate her thoughts on reenergizing India's engagement with Europe. The wide-ranging participation of Indian Ministers and EU College of Commissioners during this visit stands testimony to the importance we place on deeper India-EU ties."

Since 2004, India has been a strategic partner of the EU, and 2022 celebrated the 60th anniversary of the relations. The collaboration between the EU and India from 2020 to 2025 is steered by the EU-India Strategic Partnership Roadmap, the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and the Global Gateway Strategy. There are over 50 EU-India sectoral dialogues

The EU and India resumed negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement in 2022 following the visit of President von der Leyen to New Delhi. The next round is scheduled for March 10-14 this year in Brussels..

Earlier in her address to a think tank, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said, "A free trade agreement between the EU and India would be the largest deal of this kind anywhere in the world. I am well aware it will not be easy. But I also know that timing and determination counts and that this partnership comes at the right moment for both of us. This is why we have agreed with Prime Minister Modi to push to get it done this year. And you can count on my full commitment to make sure we can deliver." (ANI)

