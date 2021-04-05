New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Ram Karan Verma has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Gabon, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The Ministry said in a statement that Verma presently Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Gabon, with residence in Kinshasa.

He previously was the Director in the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

