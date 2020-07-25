Geneva [Switzerland], July 25 (Sputnik/ANI): The global cumulative coronavirus tally increased by a record high of 284,196 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total count to over 15.2 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its daily situation report on Friday.

The daily increase in coronavirus-related deaths worldwide has for weeks been steadily around 4,000. Over the past day, 9,753 people died, taking the global toll to 628,903, according to the WHO.

The cumulative global toll of confirmed cases has now reached 15,296,926, as stated in the report.

Almost half of all cases are concentrated in three countries -- the United States with 3.9 million cases and over 142,000 deaths, Brazil with 2.2 million cases and nearly 83,000 deaths and India with 1.3 million cases and over 30,000 deaths. (Sputnik/ANI)

