New York [US], September 22 (ANI): Reenat Sandhu, Secretary West will be representing India at the 76th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level meetings.

"India at #UNGA76 Secretary West @reenat_sandhu represents India at the opening of the #UNGA High-Level Week. PM @narendramodi will deliver his remarks on 25 Sep," tweeted Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the General Debate of the High-Level Segment of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 in New York.

India also said that it will extend support to Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"India will extend all support to @UN_PGA as he pursues the 'five rays of hope" for his Presidency of #UNGA76," tweeted Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations.

Shahid's five "rays of hope" are - Recovering from COVID19; Rebuilding Sustainably; Responding to the Needs of the Planet; Respecting the Rights of All; and Reforming the United Nations. (ANI)

