New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron's top advisor, Emmanuel Bonne on Thursday said that the relations between France and Pakistan are at a 'historic low' amid a spat of terror attacks in the former nation.

"During this crisis, after the campaign against us, our relations with Pakistan probably are at a historic low. This is not exactly what we want, we assume it because our priorities and language are clear," he said during an event here.

Earlier last year, an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin beheaded Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old teacher who had shown pupils cartoons of the prophet in a civics lesson on freedom of speech. French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Paty, calling him a "quiet hero" dedicated to instilling the democratic values of the French Republic in his pupils.

In a subsequent terror attack, a knife-wielding attacker killed three people at a church in the French city of Nice on October 29.

Following the brutal religiously-motivated attacks, Macron vowed to ramp up the fight against radical Islamism and terrorism, following which Turkey and Pakistan criticised his remarks

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan hypocritically attacked the French President, saying that he had "chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims".

Khan also wrote a letter to leaders of Muslim states, asking them to act collectively to counter the growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states especially Western states, which Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erodgan was quoted as saying by CNN, "What is Macron's problem with Islam? What is his problem with Muslims?"

Bonne also expressed thanks to India for providing support to France amid criticism of the country's steps to prevent radical Islamism.

"We very much appreciate the support we got not only from your authorities but also from Indian civil society when our country was under attack by some leaders in Turkey and Pakistan and in other countries," he said. (ANI)

