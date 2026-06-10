World News | Remarkable Achievement: EAM Hails PM Modi's 12 Yr Tenure

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and vision as he becomes the longest serving elected Prime Minister with 4399 days in office now.

In a post on X he said, "Making history, one day at a time. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, with 4399 days in office today. This remarkable achievement reflects the enduring trust and confidence the people of place in PM Modi's leadership, vision and commitment to national development."

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https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2064549163052704253?s=20

Earlier on Tuesday, he shared key transformations in India's foreign policy and the Ministry of External Affairs, 12 years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath.

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He highlighted how strides had been made in the last twelve years through facilities such as fullest support to Indians abroad through Embassies, expanded use of the Indian Community Welfare Fund, creation of digital platforms for grievance redressal and feedback.

Jaishankar noted how there now stand 44 Embassies and Consulates to address the needs of Indians living and going abroad."

Indian diplomacy works 24/7 for the nation. Indians travel abroad today with greater confidence and a stronger sense of pride", he said on X.

Jaishankar recalled how India effectively responded to crisis situations, including through evacuations and listed Ukraine, Israel, Afghanistan and Sudan as some examples.

He underlined how Indians are now accessing the global workplace and becoming part of the global workforce, with 21 mobility partnerships to date.

In a post on X, he further highlighted how the process of passport issuance and attestation of documents has become a seamless experience for the common citizen. He shared how Indian businesses are now getting market access abroad and enhancing exports, and how there is now enabled entry of Indian products and services into new markets through development projects.

He underlined how there is instituted welfare measures for Indian students abroad and the promotion of Indian culture and enhanced appreciation of our heritage and traditions in other nations. (ANI)

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