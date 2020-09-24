New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): People may have heard about luxury sea cruising but courtesy Antara Cruises, luxury river cruising while keeping environmental sustainability in mind, is now the new norm in India these days.

Renowned Indian wildlifer and author, Raj Singh and luxury hospitality industry leader Hemant Mediratta recently launched the Antara Luxury River Cruises.

Luxury river cruising is relatively a new concept in India with tremendous scope for experiential discovery of both, the known and the untouched destinations of the country. Since its launch, the brand has been extremely well received by the well-heeled luxury traveler who seeks a seamless holiday experience.

The lavish 'All Suite' cruises take you to untouched destinations along the Indian rivers while the customer experiences the 'all-inclusive' warm, personalized and unmatched hospitality.

"We are extremely delighted to have Hemant on board, he comes with rich experience of building organizations and expanding and developing new markets for us. I am sure he will add tremendous value towards the growth of Antara Cruises," Raj Singh, Founder and Chairman of the group said.

As the world continues to address the challenges pertaining to COVID-19, Mediratta said, "The true spirit of Antara is built around serving from the heart, nurturing strong relationships with our guests, partners, colleagues and our communities. We do this by being responsible in our actions and to this effect have introduced 'ANTARA ASSURE' heightened hygiene, health and safety protocol that has been implemented based on local and international health experts and authorities to offer a comforting and enjoyable experience to our guests and a safe workplace for our team members."

The 'all-suite' offering, French balconies, expansive social spaces, plush on-board amenities, unique gastronomy experiences, wellness, sunrise yoga, activities on-board, and excursions make Antara cruises a perfect venue for pre-wedding retreats, milestone events like anniversaries, birthdays, spiritual retreats and family reunion while sailing on the Ganges.

The ships are currently stationed in Kolkata, follow the course of the holy river up to Varanasi and have itineraries available for bespoke charters from 2-11 nights itinerary. (ANI)

