Kabul, Oct 7 (AP) Principal Fazel Rahim says the 1,700 students in grades 1-6 at his Allah Gul Mujahid primary school just east of the Afghan capital have no proper classrooms, safe drinking water or sanitary restrooms.

Rahim says there are only six teachers at the school and several classes must be combined to be taught by a single teacher.

He has been unable to get the attention of the Ministry of Education or others in the Kabul-based government, despite almost six years of attempting to provide classrooms, well-trained teachers, enough text books and other necessities for a proper learning environment for his students.

“They study in open area," he told The Associated Press.

“We don't have enough tents to provide them with a proper place to study, but still with all these difficulties we are trying to provide them some opportunity to learn something.”

The World Bank said this week that nearly half of war-torn Afghanistan's 18,000 schools lack proper buildings and an estimated 3.7 million school-aged children are still out of school — despite massive investment in the country's education sector.

The report comes as representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban hold intra-Afghan peace negotiations in Qatar.

The negotiations are meant to end the country's decades-long long war and map out Afghanistan's future after a US-Taliban peace deal signed in February.

Henry Kerali, the World Bank's country director for Afghanistan, said in a blog that despite the challenges in the war-ravaged country, the quality of education has improved:

The number of children enrolled in schools increased from 3.8 million in 2003 to 6.3 million in 2017, he said.

Kerali said 3.7 million Afghan children still do not attend and almost half of Afghanistan's primary, secondary and high schools have no proper buildings, with some schools using structures with no roof.

This is despite heavy international investments in the country's education sector since the collapse of the Taliban 19 years ago.

Nooria Nazhat, spokeswoman for the Afghan Education Ministry, said that of the 3.7 million children who do not attend school, 60% are girls.

She said the reasons for Afghan kids not attending include the war, poverty and conservative traditional beliefs. Nazhat said 46% of schools are without proper buildings.

"Right now, construction work on 2,700 school buildings is underway, but our target is for 6,000 new buildings for schools,” she said.(AP)

