Taipei, Oct 14 (AP) A fire engulfed a 13-story building overnight in southern Taiwan, killing nine people and injuring 44, the island's semi-official Central News Agency reported Thursday.

The building caught on fire around 3 a.m., fire department officials in the city of Kaohsiung said in a statement. Firefighters were conducting search and rescue efforts Thursday morning. (AP)

