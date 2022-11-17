Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): Republicans are projected to win a slim majority in the House of Representatives as results from last week's midterm elections are finalized, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

The US news outlet projected Republicans to win a majority in the lower chamber, at least 218 seats, but by narrow margins. Democrats retained their majority in the Senate following the midterm.

Though US President Joe Biden entered office with Democrats in control of both chambers, the Republican House could complicate the administration's legislative agenda for the second half of his term, the report said.

However, the Democratic Senate should still be able to confirm Biden's judicial and administration appointments despite Republican control of the House, the report said.

Notably, legislation passed by the Republican House is unlikely to clear the Senate or avoid veto by Biden without bipartisan support.

This report comes a day after former United States President Donald Trump announced that he will seek the Republic Party nomination to contest in the 2024 presidential election.

"In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," Trump said on Tuesday during a public address. "It was only the beginning to rescue the American dream," he added.

The announcement comes in the wake of mid-term elections held in the US.

CNN reported that Trump's paperwork establishing his candidacy landed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before he delivered his announcement at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida waterfront estate. (ANI)

