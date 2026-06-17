World News | Reset of Ties: PM Modi and President Trump Hold High-stakes Bilateral Meeting at G7 Summit

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are back at the table. The two leaders met at the G7 Summit in France, their first in-person talks in 16+ months, a move past trade and geopolitical tensions and steadying the relationship between the two democracies.

It started with a warm handshake at Tuesday's G7 outreach. By Wednesday, PM Modi and Donald Trump were in serious talks. And Trump even called the Prime Minister "calm and cool."

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The White House had earlier confirmed that the meeting would focus heavily on advancing the proposed India-US trade agreement.

Earlier sources also said that PM Modi and Trump were likely to discuss the situation in West Asia, the strategic Strait of Hormuz, energy imports from the United States and the proposed bilateral trade agreement during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.

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The sources also said both countries are keen on building a long-term energy partnership, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in the energy sector amid concerns over disruptions to global supply chains caused by tensions in West Asia.

The proposed India-US trade deal is in its final stages, with negotiations progressing steadily and work on the agreement expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

The two nations reached an interim trade agreement earlier in February after a year of talks.

The meeting assumes significance as instability in the Strait of Hormuz continues to impact global energy markets and maritime trade. The narrow waterway remains one of the world's most critical shipping routes, handling a substantial portion of global oil and gas supplies.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi raised concerns over the impact of disruptions in maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz while addressing the Outreach Session on "Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity" at the 52nd G7 Summit.

Addressing G7 leaders, including President Trump, PM Modi welcomed progress in peace efforts in West Asia but highlighted the humanitarian and economic consequences of the recent conflict.

"We welcome the progress made in peace efforts in West Asia. This conflict has caused loss of life and property in our friendly countries in the region. Disruptions to maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have affected the global economy. Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives," the Prime Minister said.

He stressed that lasting solutions to global conflicts can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy and international cooperation.The Prime Minister also underscored the need to ensure the safety of seafarers involved in global maritime trade.

"Ensuring the safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our collective responsibility. We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their duties without fear," he said.

PM Modi's remarks came against the backdrop of a recent maritime incident in the Gulf of Oman in which three Indian nationals lost their lives after a Palau-flagged oil tanker, carrying a multinational crew, was struck by US forces over an alleged violation of a blockade while reportedly transporting Iranian oil.

The Prime Minister reiterated that India stands ready to work with international partners to safeguard maritime routes and address emerging global challenges.

PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In his bilateral meeting with Carney, as per the MEA, both the Indian and Canadian leaders "reviewed the excellent progress made in bilateral engagement and discussed ways to build a stronger partnership driven by trade, energy, innovation, education and people-to-people exchanges."

PM Modi had arrived in the French city earlier on Tuesday to attend the high-profile gathering, following an official invitation from the French President. This special invitation marks India's 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation, alongside being the seventh consecutive time the Prime Minister is participating in the global forum.

Prior to the session, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump held a brief interaction following the traditional family photograph on the second day of the summit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)