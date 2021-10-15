Washington, Oct 15 (AP) President Joe Biden on Thursday said he intends to nominate long-time diplomat Christopher Hill to be ambassador to Serbia.

Hill retired from the foreign service in 2010 after serving as ambassador to Iraq.

Also Read | India Ships 10 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Each To Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar And Iran Under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ Programme.

During his career, he helped negotiate a peace settlement in 1995 to put an end to the 3 1/2-year Bosnian war and was head of the US delegation in 2003 to six-nation talks aimed at trying to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear program.

Hill was the American ambassador to Macedonia, Poland and South Korea as well as special envoy to Kosovo. He was appointed as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs during the George W Bush administration.

Also Read | Bangladesh Durga Puja Violence: India Terms Incident 'Disturbing', Says Indian High Commission in Touch With Authorities.

Hill is currently an adjunct professor at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs.

The post requires Senate confirmation. AP RAX

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)