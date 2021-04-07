Kathmandu, Apr 7 (PTI) A 45-year-old Nepali man, who had returned from India earlier in the month, died of COVID-19 at a hospital in northwestern Nepal on Wednesday.

The deceased had returned from India's Gujarat on April 4. After a positive report for coronavirus, he was admitted to the Mahakali Hospital in Kanchanpur district.

Chief District Officer, Kanchanpur, Shivaraj Sunar said the man died while undergoing treatment.

Officials said this was the first coronavirus-related death in Kanchanpur district this year. Last year, 14 people died of coronavirus in the district.

Based on a preliminary assessment, the deceased is believed to have contracted the virus in India, officials said.

India is experiencing a fresh wave of the coronavirus. The country recorded its all-time high of 1,15,736 single-day new coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

Officials in Nepal said since the beginning of the new wave citizens returning from India through the open border has increased significantly.

The number of Nepali migrants returning home from India is set to rise as the wheat harvest season is approaching, along with popular festivals 'Chaite Dashain' and 'Bishu'.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive against COVID-19 with China-made-and-donated vaccine Vero Cell started on Wednesday.

The government has decided to use this vaccine for those involved in the operation of emergency services, traders working across the Sino-Nepal border, and Nepali students studying in China.

China has donated 800,000 doses of Vero Cell that arrived in Kathmandu on March 29.

The vaccine, manufactured by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd (BIBP) has been approved for emergency use against COVID-19 in Nepal.

The coronavirus has killed 3,036 people and infected 278,470 people in Nepal so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)