Washington, Mar 26 (PTI) A top US Senator said on Sunday that the right to have a first amendment protest should not pass into violence, amidst increasing rhetoric from supporters and followers of former president Donald Trump about a potential indictment of him.

Appearing on a talk show, Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Senator Mark Warner told CNN that he is being briefed by the FBI on Trump calling for protest after his possible indictment and arrest.

"We all recall the horrors that took place on January 6 spurred on by then-President Trump. I think the fact that he's calling for protests again -- I have been briefed by the FBI. They say they are fully prepared, but this kind of outrageous behaviour, this man obviously has very little moral compass. And if he spurs on additional violence, it would be one further stain on his already checkered reputation,” Warner told the channel.

"I got briefed before the supposed Tuesday indictment. That didn't come to pass. We have had an update. They have seen no specific strains. But the level of rhetoric on some of these right-wing sites has increased,” he said.

"Again, I would hope that some of your Republican guests on your show this morning would also say, you have got a right to have a First Amendment protest, but that right should not pass into violence. The horrific activities that took place on January 6, God willing, we will not see them repeated this week, should any one of these cases move forward on Trump,” Warner said.

