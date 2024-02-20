Glasgow [Scotland], February 20 (ANI): Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has shown anger against Islamabad over the challenges faced by the people under its forceful occupation.

He has announced a 'Day of Resistance' on March 5 urging the people to stand against Islamabad, condemning its oppressive policies, and excessive taxes levied on the people in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan.

In an online interview with ANI, Mirza detailed the planned protests on the 'Day of Resistance,' which include sit-ins, political rallies, and demonstrations to express public discontent over high electricity taxes and the revocation of wheat and flour subsidies.

He emphasised that the decision was made collectively after consultation with the Joint Awami Action Committee following the Pakistan general election.

Mirza revealed growing disillusionment among the people of PoK, stating that the promises made by the Pakistani administration to address nine demands were not fulfilled. Despite assurances before a general strike on February 4, authorities are now reneging on their commitment, prompting the upcoming major protests on March 5.

Highlighting the plight of the region, Mirza pointed out the lack of political representation for the citizens of PoK and GB. "One of the first rights of a citizen is, having political representation, and the people of PoK and GB have zero political representation. Despite having so-called chief ministers and legislative assemblies in PoK and GB we don't have access to this right," he said.

Mirza further raised concerns about demographic changes, citing the influx of Pathans and Punjabis from Pakistan into GB and the illegal allocation of leases to mines, contributing to cultural erosion and economic exploitation.

Further, the PoK rights activist said, "Only those who sign a form of acceptance of Pakistan's accession are allowed to contest elections. In that form, the candidate has to accept endorsing Mauhaumad Ali Jinnah's Two Nation Theory and accept that Pakistan is an Islamic state. Only after this process, the people are allowed to fight elections. Even if you want the smallest government job same procedure is followed. Hence the actual representatives of the people are not able to contest elections and all those who either support the Pakistani administration or is supported by the Pakistani administration reach the helm of power. Therefore, several months pass without even holding a single parliament in PoK and GB."

Addressing the security situation, Mirza accused the Pakistani administration of training terrorists and gunmen in camps, destabilising the region. He highlighted recent incidents, such as the attack on an Ahmadiyya Mosque in Babra, Kotli area of PoK, as examples of the harmful consequences of promoting a narrow-minded Islamic narrative.

"They are even destroying the very culture and languages belonging to our land, as there are no educational or social institutes that teach our languages. They are teaching their languages in our universities. They are even attempting to Islamize our local festivals. Furthermore, they are also destroying the resources of our land. Our forests which stood at 42 percent at the time of partition now stand at a mere 15 percent. The Pakistan army along with the local timber mafia has been cooperating with the local forest department for chopping down our forests. The wood from our lands yields extremely high prices in the international market. After which they set the leftover forests on fire to cover up their actions," Mirza added.

Mirza also drew attention to environmental degradation caused by the alteration of river courses for hydel power projects and intentional suppression of education, limiting opportunities for the people of PoK and GB.

While talking about the Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Pakistan on February 5 every year the activist said, "For 33 years Pakistan has been observing Kashmir Solidarity Day and nothing except hatred against India is propagated on that day. They want to capture Indian Kashmir but don't have the resources or the courage to fight a war against India face-to-face. Hiding behind the fake narratives of Kashmir Solidarity Day they try to create a fake 'war jingoism' (fake nationalism) is created to ensure that the people of PoK and GB don't demand unification with India."

"The strike of February 5 was successful as the people unitedly stated that we won't dance to the tune of Pakistan and observed February 5 as Kashmir People's Rights Day. This united front of the people is a paradigm shift in the mindset of the people and is irreversible. As the people of PoK and GB have clearly stated 'No More,'" he added.

When questioned about international intervention, Mirza expressed skepticism about the United Nations and UN Human Rights Commission, citing their failure to address human rights violations by Pakistan and China despite decades of pleas. The activist asserted that the people of PoK and GB are no longer willing to dance to the tune of Pakistan, declaring a united front against oppression.

Mirza concluded by stating, "What can we say when the UNHRC has allowed a human rights violator like Pakistan and China to be a member of such a prestigious human rights organisation." (ANI)

